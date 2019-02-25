 Hawaiian Airlines apologizes for losing unaccompanied minor
  • Monday, February 25, 2019
Hawaiian Airlines apologizes for losing unaccompanied minor

By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
February 25, 2019
Updated February 25, 2019 11:55pm
Hawaiian Airlines has issued an apology and a refund for temporarily losing an unaccompanied minor in Hilo last October.

Hawaiian Airlines said an unaccompanied minor, who was travelling from Lihue to Hilo on Oct. 6, wandered away from the Hilo guest service agent, who had met the minor and four other minors at the aircraft.

“While our agent was bringing the group down an escalator, the minor wandered from the group, and he was reminded to stay together. However, while our agent was signing papers to deliver the four other children to their guardians, the minor briefly separated from the group before being found by a security officer and reunited with his mother. Our agent explained what had happened and apologized to the mother,” Hawaiian Airlines said in a statement.

The carrier refunded the unaccompanied minor service fee and the child’s airfare and issued $300 travel certificates for the minor and parent.

“We safely welcome over 6,000 unaccompanied minors aboard our flights each year, and we are disappointed for not delivering on our service standards this time,” Hawaiian Airlines said.

