Amazing Comic Con Aloha 2019

PHOTOS BY MARIE HOBRO / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
February 25, 2019
Comic book lovers, videogame players and fans of all things fantastic gathered at the Hawai‘i Convention Center on Friday and Saturday for Amazing Comic Con Aloha, which had been rescheduled after storms delayed its original August date. Cosplayers put on a show of their own as they met with celebrities like actors Evangeline Lilly, aka “The Wasp,” “Power Rangers” Jason David Frank, Amy Jo Johnson and Steve Cardenas, comic artist Jim Starlin, creator of Thanos (“Infinity Gauntlet”), and artist George Perez, creator of “The New Teen Titans.”