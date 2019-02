Police continued searching for three men who reportedly robbed a 43-year-old man in Waianae on Monday.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Police continued searching for three men who reportedly robbed a 43-year-old man in Waianae on Monday.

Police said the suspects were one 18-year-old and two men in their 20s, who threatened the older man with a dangerous instrument and forcibly took his property.

The robbery occurred between 7:20 a.m. and 8 a.m. Monday.

They are wanted on suspicion of first-degree robbery and second-degree assault.