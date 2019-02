Did you know there are 25 aloe vera, 55 taro vine (epipremnum pinnatum) and 308 coconut (niu) trees on the 320-acre University of Hawaii at Manoa campus?

SHARE



















ADVERTISING

Did you know there are 25 aloe vera, 55 taro vine (epipremnum pinnatum) and 308 coconut (niu) trees on the 320-acre University of Hawaii at Manoa campus?

UH Manoa is being nationally recognized for its trees for the 10th year in a row. The campus features more than 4,000 trees and 500 species, according to a statement.

The Arbor Day Foundation selected UH Manoa as a 2018 Tree Campus USA, which honors colleges and universities across the nation for campus forest management and conservation goals. The foundation uses five standards to determine the selections such as campuses with a tree-care plan, an Arbor Day observance, a student service-learning project and dedicated annual expenditure for its campus tree program.

“Tree Campuses and their students set examples, for not only their student bodies, but the surrounding communities showcasing how trees create a healthier environment,” said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation, in a news release.

There are 364 campuses across the nation that received the recognition, according to a statement.

“I’ve been on campus for more than 40 years and UH Manoa has never looked better,” said David Lassner, UH president and UH Manoa interim chancellor, in a news release. “Our building and grounds team does an amazing job, and the entire university takes great pride in caring for our thousands of trees and in the continuing improvements in our environmental stewardship across the campus.”

Faculty and students use the trees as their outdoor laboratory in a variety of studies such as horticulture, Hawaiian studies and natural history. The landscaping department maintains the trees on campus.

A cost estimate for annual tree maintenance was not immediately available.

UH Manoa was recognized in March 2016 as an accredited arboretum, one of 134 internationally.