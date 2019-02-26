Column: When you want to let go, but keep holding on

As human beings, its our intrinsic nature to grow and evolve from situations and circumstances that are holding us back. Yet when the time comes to make changes, we hesitate.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

As human beings, it’s our intrinsic nature to grow and evolve from situations and circumstances that are holding us back. Yet when the time comes to make changes, we hesitate.

Sometimes it’s because we are uncomfortable with change or conflict, sometimes it’s because we feel guilty if we choose ourselves over others. How do you know it’s time to let go?

If you are in a similar situation and questioning this yourself, here are some markers that may help:

>> You feel much more obligation than you do inspiration. Anytime you are in a relationship based on obligation, over time it will lead to a loss of energy and eventually resentment.

Obligations take away from our power to make choices based on what the best use of our energy is. Whenever you stay in a situation or relationship because you “have to,” you are holding yourself back from living a full life.

If it’s getting to you, it may be time to change.

>> You feel like the situation is overly challenging. I’m not saying that you don’t want to challenge yourself. However, if the situation you are in takes an extreme amount of your time and energy (not in a good way) and you are constantly working to make it better by trying to fix it, change it, coddle it or yell at it, it’s likely not right for you.

Feeling centered, balanced and peaceful is a result of being in a good place in your life. If this situation is making you feel otherwise, it may be time to let go.

>> You most definitely do not feel valued. If you have to constantly fight to show how valuable you are, then it may be time move on. When you give something your all, and do not feel the equal return of that energy, it may be time that you value yourself by letting go. Do not accept less than you know you deserve.

>> You are staying for the wrong reason. If you have to compromise yourself by staying to make someone else feel better or to accommodate others’ needs, face the truth. It’s time to honor yourself. Do not betray yourself to please others. It’s time to let go.

>> You are afraid to make a move. We often stay in situations because we are afraid of the future and what may or may not happen should we make changes. Human beings have a tendency to imagine the future to be scarier and more difficult to manage than the reality of what life is like when you get there.

Letting go is not easy, and there are so many reasons that you have likely already come up with as to why you shouldn’t or can’t enact change. Instead, of focusing on what is holding you back, list the benefits to yourself and let go.

When you stack up enough benefits, letting go will be a natural next step.

Alice Inoue is the founder of Happiness U. Visit yourhappinessu.com.