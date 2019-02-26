Former Hawaii football player and coach Tony Tuioti joins Nebraska Cornhuskers staff

Tony Tuioti, a former University of Hawaii football player and assistant coach, has been hired as Nebraskas defensive line coach.

The 42-year old Tuioti spent the last two seasons at California where he coached the linebackers in 2017 and the defensive line in 2018.

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost announced the hiring today in Lincoln. Tuioti receives a two-year contract that will pay him $375,000 annually. His salary at Cal was listed as $276,500.

Tuioti played on the UH defensive line (1996-99) and was an honorable mention Western Athletic Conference selection as a junior. At UH he served as a graduate assistant and, later, as director of player personnel.

He was player personnel director at Michigan in 2016 and worked on the Cleveland Browns’ staff.

Tuioti replaces Mike Dawson, who left Nebraska to join the New York Giants.

Tuioti and his wife, former UH volleyball player Keala Nihipali, have seven children.