 Maui man sentenced in drunken break-in of police station
  • Wednesday, February 27, 2019
Maui man sentenced in drunken break-in of police station

Associated Press
February 27, 2019
Updated February 27, 2019 11:25am


    The police station in Hana, Maui, is shown on a map.

WAILUKU >> A Maui man convicted of breaking into a police station and setting off an alarm was sentenced to four years of probation.

The Maui News reports 53-year-old Paul Kossman was sentenced earlier this month after pleading no contest to second-degree burglary and rendering a false alarm.

Prosecutor Jeffery Temas says Kossman was inebriated when he crawled through a bathroom window of the Hana station and pulled an alarm in January 2018.

He says an off-duty police officer heard the alarm and discovered Kossman.

Kossman told the court that he did not intend to steal anything, but it was “something that happened that shouldn’t have.”

Kossman was also ordered to perform 200 hours of community service and write an apology letter to police in Hana.

