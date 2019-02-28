Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>>The city Department of Transportation Services last week announced the rerouting of buses serving Windward Oahu to the H-3 freeway in the wake of the closure of the Pali Highway. A story on Page A1 Saturday misidentified the agency.