Calendar Today BASEBALL PacWest: Biola vs. Hawaii Hilo, 6 p.m., at Francis Wong Stadium. BASKETBALL PacWest men: Notre Dame de Namur vs. Chaminade, 7:30 p.m., at McCabe Gym. PacWest women: Notre Dame de Namur vs.

Today

BASEBALL

PacWest: Biola vs. Hawaii Hilo, 6 p.m., at Francis Wong Stadium.

BASKETBALL

PacWest men: Notre Dame de Namur vs. Chaminade, 7:30 p.m., at McCabe Gym.

PacWest women: Notre Dame de Namur vs. Chaminade, 5:30 p.m., at McCabe Gym.

GOLF

ILH Varsity Division II: 7:30 a.m. at Leilehua Golf Course.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: Notre Dame De Namur vs. Hawaii Pacific (doubleheader), 1 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field.

TENNIS

ILH boys: Le Jardin at Mid-Pacific, 4:15 p.m.; Kamehameha at Punahou, 4:30 p.m.; St. Francis at ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH Division I girls: Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

Friday

BASEBALL

College: Longwood at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

PacWest: Biola vs. Hawaii Hilo, 6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

TENNIS

ILH girls: Le Jardin vs. St. Andrew’s, 4 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon courts; ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific, 4:15 p.m.; Kamehameha vs. Island Pacific, 4:15 p.m. at Kalaeloa courts.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I—Kamehameha vs. Punahou, 6 p.m. Varsity II—Sacred Hearts vs. Mid-Pacific, 4 p.m.; Le Jardin vs. Punahou, 5 p.m. Matches at Punahou.

Volleyball

BIFF

Varsity Boys

Konawaena def. Ka’u 25-21, 25-18, 25-18

TENNIS

OIA

Varsity Boys

Moanalua 5, Kahuku 0

Varsity Girls

Moanalua 5, Kahuku 0

From Saturday

Varsity Boys

Moanalua 5, Farrington 0

Varsity Girls

Moanalua 5, Farrington 0