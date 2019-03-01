 Repairs to Halawa Heights water main expected to continue through tonight
  Friday, March 1, 2019
Repairs to Halawa Heights water main expected to continue through tonight

By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
March 1, 2019
Updated March 1, 2019 11:15am


    Crews are working to repair a water main break in Halawa Heights today.

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply said this morning it is responding to a leak on the 8-inch main at Aiealani Place in Halawa Heights.

The leak was initially reported at 8:30 a.m. and crews are working to establish a possible water bypass to continue service to area customers. Until the main is repaired, customers may experience lower than normal water pressure.

Meanwhile, a water wagon is positioned at 99-1370 Palaialii Place for affected customers. Customers may request the roving water wagon by calling the 24/7 water trouble line at 748-5000 (press 1 at the prompt).

During repairs, officials encourage customers to use water sparingly and for essential needs only — such as cooking, cleaning and personal sanitation — until further notice.

Repairs are expected to continue well into tonight.

