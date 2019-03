Around 900 residents on the North Shore are currently without power tonight.

The cause of the power outage is currently unknown but Hawaiian Electric Company reported that officials are currently working on getting the power back on.

The outage started around 9:19 p.m. and is expected to be restored around 10:30 p.m. The affected areas include Waialua, Haleiwa, Waimea, Kawailoa and Helemano, according to the HECO website.