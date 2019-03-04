February’s chilly temperatures approached record lows

If February felt more chilly than usual, it was, according to weather officials, with temperatures that dipped into the high 50s and low 60s. February, however, did not set any record low temperatures.

The lowest temperature last month of 56 degrees was recorded at Lihue Airport on Feb. 7, followed by 57 degrees at Hilo airport on Feb. 13 and 14, and 58 degrees at Kahului Airport on Feb. 10. Honolulu was a bit warmer, with a low of 61 degrees recorded on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

NWS meteorologist Melissa Dye said no record low temperatures were set last month, but observed temperatures were within a degree or two.

“It does certainly look like it was a little bit chillier,” said Dye. “It’s been a little drier, as well, so it makes us feel cooler as well.”

Forecasters, meanwhile, say locally breezy and cool, northeasterly trades will bring clouds and a few showers to windward areas in the next few days while leeward areas should remain mostly dry. The rain may increase after Wednesday, especially on the Big Island, and the trades may become quite strong by the weekend.

Overnight temperatures are once again expected to range from the mid-50s to the mid-60s throughout the isles, with scattered showers and northeast winds of 10 to 20 miles per hour in some areas.

A small craft advisory is in effect for Maalaea Bay on Maui, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island leeward and southeast waters through 6 p.m. Thursday.