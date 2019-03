SHARE















Prosecutors charged today a 27-year-old Kahaluu man who assaulted a 38-year-old woman.

Police arrested Joshua Kamakana Saturday on suspicion of second-degree assault for allegedly assaulting the woman on Feb. 26 at 2:20 p.m. and violating a protective order.

Kamakana was charged with the second-degree assault and his bail was set at $25,000.