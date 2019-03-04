 Tiger Woods pulls out of Bay Hill with neck strain
  Monday, March 4, 2019
Associated Press
March 4, 2019
    Tiger Woods hits the ball on the first hole during the WGC-Mexico Championship at the Chapultepec Golf Club in Mexico City on Feb. 24. Woods has withdrawn from the Arnold Palmer Invitational with what he describes as a neck strain.

ORLANDO, Fla. >> Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Arnold Palmer Invitational with what he describes as a neck strain.

Woods announced his decision today on Twitter. He says his lower back is fine and he has no concerns over the long run. Woods says he’s had the neck strain for a few weeks and it hasn’t improved with treatment to the point he feels he can play.

This is the first time the 43-year-old Woods has withdrawn from a tournament in two years, shortly before his fourth back surgery to fuse his lower spine.

Woods is an eight-time winner at Bay Hill.

He says he hopes to be ready the following week for The Players Championship.

Woods has played three times this year, with his best finish a tie for 10th in Mexico City.

LOOKING BACK

