 Letter: City should restore Nuuanu crosswalk
  • Monday, March 4, 2019
  • 71°

Letter: City should restore Nuuanu crosswalk

Posted on March 4, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  March 4, 2019 at 12:36 am
While the city’s new initiatives on pedestrian safety are commendable, we have not yet heard from the city about the crosswalks that were removed in the last few months (“Caldwell unveils plan to promote pedestrian safety,” Star Advertiser, Feb. 21). Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up