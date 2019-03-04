Luke Perry, 1966-2019

Actor Luke Perry, star of the hit series "Beverly Hills 90210," holds a press conference on Aug. 6, 1992 at the Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. Perry was discussing his upcoming guest appearance at the Bull Riders Only competition, which will feature the top 30 bull riders in the world. A publicist for Luke Perry says the “Riverdale” and “Beverly Hills, 90210” star died Monday after suffering a stroke. He was 52.
Luke Perry, star of the television series "Beverly Hills 90210,: speaks to reporters at the premiere of the Twentieth Century Fox film "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" on July 29, 1992 in Westwood, CA.
Naomi Judd pinches the cheeks of Luke Perry after asking him about the title of his new movie, "8 Seconds," during the 29th Academy of Country Music Awards on May 3, 1994, in Universal City, CA.
Teen sensations Kristy Swanson and Luke Perry, co-stars in the new film "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," talk about handling the hoopla of sudden fame during an interview in Los Angeles, CA. on Aug. 3, 1992.
Luke Perry, a cast member in the CW series "Riverdale," poses for a portrait during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on Aug. 6, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Luke Perry participates in the "Riverdale" panel during the CW Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Aug. 6, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
KJ Apa, from left, Madelaine Petsch and Luke Perry attend the 35th Annual Paleyfest "Riverdale" at the Dolby Theatre on March 25, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Luke Perry attends the 35th Annual Paleyfest "Riverdale" at the Dolby Theatre on March 25, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Luke Perry attends the CW Network 2017 Upfront presentation at The London Hotel on May 18, 2017, in New York.
Luke Perry attends the 28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 1, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Luke Perry, left, and Jeffrey Tambor speak onstage at the 28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 1, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Camila Mendes, from left, Marisol Nichols, KJ Apa, Luke Perry and Lili Reinhart attend the "Riverdale" panel at The CW portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association press tour on Jan. 8, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.
Actor Luke Perry poses for a portrait on Jan. 26, 2011 in New York.
Executive producer/actor Luke Perry speaks onstage during the "Welcome Home" panel at the UP TV 2015 Summer TCA Tour held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 30, 2015 in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Luke Perry attends the The CW Network's 2016 Upfront Presentation on May 19, 2016, in New York.
Actor Luke Perry holds a voter registration form in the air before a Bruce Springsteen concert on Oct. 5, 2008, on the campus of Ohio State University, in Columbus, Ohio. Perry was encouraging Barack Obama supporters to register and take advantage of Ohio's early voting period.
Actor Luke Perry makes an appearance during a rally for Rep. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, at Austintown Fitch High School in Austintown, Ohio on Oct. 7, 2006. Brown is running for the U.S. Senate.
Madonna smiles as she holds the Award of Courage of the American Foundation for AIDS Research, presented to her by actor Luke Perry, at the ""litter and Be Giving" benefit held at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Dec. 11, 1991.
U.S. actors Luke Perry and Alyson Hannigan pose outside the Theatre Royal in London as they start rehearsals for a stage production of 'When Harry met Sally..." on Jan. 8, 2004.