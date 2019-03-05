Maui firefighters contain small brush fire in Kihei

Maui firefighters extinguished a small brush fire this afternoon in Kihei.

The Maui Fire Department received reports at 12:58 p.m. of a brush fire in the area of Liloa Drive at Piikaea Avenue.

Fire units from Kihei, Wailea and Kahului arrived and found an area measuring about 5,000 square feet of brush and kiawe actively burning.

Goodfellow Brothers assisted with water tankers, which were in the area at the time.

The fire was contained in half an hour, and it was extinguished at 2:30 p.m.

No injuries or damage to property was reported.

MFD could not determine the cause of the brush fire.