 Maui firefighters contain small brush fire in Kihei
  • Tuesday, March 5, 2019
  • 75°

Top News

Maui firefighters contain small brush fire in Kihei

By Star-Advertiser staff
March 5, 2019
Updated March 5, 2019 5:45pm
ADVERTISING

Maui firefighters extinguished a small brush fire this afternoon in Kihei.

The Maui Fire Department received reports at 12:58 p.m. of a brush fire in the area of Liloa Drive at Piikaea Avenue.

Fire units from Kihei, Wailea and Kahului arrived and found an area measuring about 5,000 square feet of brush and kiawe actively burning.

Goodfellow Brothers assisted with water tankers, which were in the area at the time.

The fire was contained in half an hour, and it was extinguished at 2:30 p.m.

No injuries or damage to property was reported.

MFD could not determine the cause of the brush fire.

PREVIOUS STORY
Repairs to water main break in Kailua town to last through evening
NEXT STORY
Retired Las Vegas police captain selected as new Kauai police chief
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up