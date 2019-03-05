MagnaReady shirts help seniors get dressed

For some seniors and people with disabilities, buttons can be a nearly insurmountable challenge  and the source of a lot of unnecessary stress. But MagnaReady has a solution. Their stylish and comfortable adaptive shirts and pants combine functionality with fashion.

They look just like other high-quality clothing items, but cleverly concealed behind the buttons are magnetic closures that make opening and closing a breeze. The company sells a men’s long-sleeve flannel shirt ($65, pictured), short-sleeve shirts (for men and women), pants and ties. Everything is machine washable and wrinkle free. Prices vary. Visit magnaready.com.