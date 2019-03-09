Maui County corporation counsel charged with abuse

Maui County Corporation Counsel Patrick K. Wong was placed on administrative leave after being charged Saturday with abuse of a household member, the county said.

“We are still investigating this matter as we speak, however, any domestic abuse is completely unacceptable,” Mayor Michael Victorino said in a statement. “I do not tolerate abuse or harmful behavior from anyone. We are handling this alleged incident as quickly and thoroughly as possible.”

Wong was arrested at 12:15 a.m. Saturday at a residence in Wailuku and subsequently posted bail, according to Maui County. Further details were not released.

A County Council committee Tuesday voted against recommending confirmation of Wong’s appointment as the county’s top civil attorney, according to The Maui News. The Victorino appointee also served under former Mayor Alan Arakawa.

Wong, who grew up on Oahu, is a graduate of the University of Hawaii’s William S. Richardson School of Law.