No. 5 Hawaii splits matches at East Meets West Challenge

The fifth-ranked Hawaii beach volleyball team split its matches today at the East Meets West Challenge in Manhattan Beach, Calif., defeating No. 19 TCU but losing a 3-2 heart-breaker to No. 4 Florida State.

In today’s second match, the Rainbow Wahine (3-3) led 2-1 after winning at Flights 1 and 3. The Seminoles (11-2) evened the dual with wins at Flights 4 and 5, and in the only match that went three sets, Hawaii’s Emily Maglio-Hi’ilawe Huddleston couldn’t finish the Flight 2 rally against Alaina Chacon-Madison Fitzpatrick, 21-18, 20-22, 15-13.

The SandBows finish the tournament on Sunday against No. 6 LSU and No. 9 Florida International.

Hawaii opened the day with a 4-1 victory over the Horned Frogs. The SandBows won in straight sets at Flights 1 and 4 with Morgan Martin-Amy Ozee sweeping Jaelyn Green-Victoria McDonald, 21-18, 21-14, on court 1, and Paige Dreeuws-Pani Napoleon over Jordan Westerndorf-Caroline White, 27-25, 21-16.

Leading 2-1, Hawaii clinched the dual at No. 3 when Julia Scoles-Ari Homayun held off Taylor Bradley-Claire Doyle, 21-14, 17-21, 15-8. Scoles’ ace capped the victory.

The Seminoles also won their opener, upsetting No. 3 Pepperdine 4-1.