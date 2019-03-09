Las Vegas Convention Center cancels Strip plans

So much for the Las Vegas Convention Center having a Strip address. That was the plan when the Convention and Visitors Authority purchased and razed the Riviera for the $1.4 billion expansion of the Convention Center. Instead, it has announced that its putting the 10-acre parcel of Strip frontage up for sale.

A key subsequent purchase of a nearby shopping center and apartment complex led to the plan moving in another direction that doesn’t include a Strip entrance. The sale is expected to fetch a big number and spawn yet another something new on the north end of the Strip.

$5.50 buffet: Railroad Pass has cut the price of its buffet almost in half and is now charging a back-in-time $5.50 for lunch and dinner — the lowest price for any buffet in the Las Vegas area. The casino is about 5 miles outside of Las Vegas on the road to Boulder City.

Morning oysters: Now here’s a creative oyster deal. The Oyster Bar at Palace Station runs a $1 raw oyster special, from 5 to 11 a.m. Mondays through Fridays. That’s right, it’s available in the early morning hours only, which is one of the few times you can actually get a seat there without waiting in line.

Question: I’ll be in Las Vegas on my birthday. Are there any good birthday promotions?

Answer: There are currently only two. At SLS Las Vegas, you can swipe your players card to win prizes that include slot free-play, point multipliers and dining credits. The promotion is running in March and may be ongoing. Show your players card at the Four Queens to get a 2-for-1 dining voucher in the coffee shop.