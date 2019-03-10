 Brush fires close portion of Kokee Road on Kauai
  • Sunday, March 10, 2019
By Star-Advertiser staff
March 10, 2019
Updated March 10, 2019 2:49pm

  • COURTESY KAUAI COUNTY

    A helicopter drops water to douse a wildfire near Kokee, Kauai, today.

Multiple brush fires caused the closure of a portion of Kokee Road on Kauai today until further notice as state and county crews work to contain the blazes.

Kokee Road is blocked to traffic between its junction with Kekaha Road and the junction with Waimea Canyon Drive, according to a county spokesman. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and drive carefully if nearby.

Kauai firefighters, Air 1 and private water tenders are working with crews from the Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Forestry and Wildlife.

