High surf advisory in effect for most isles; cool, windy weather returns

High surf and cool, windy weather mark the start of another week in paradise.

A high surf advisory has been issued for east-facing shores of the isle chain, from Kauai to the Big Island, effective through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Weather officials say rough surf of 6 to 10 feet is expected on east-facing shores Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island, due to strong trades that will continue through tonight.

In addition to strong, breaking waves, there will be strong rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous. Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should exercise caution and heed all advice given by ocean safety officials.

Forecasters, meanwhile, said strong, easterly winds will continue over the isles and local waters this morning due to a high-pressure system before it moves away to the east at the end of today. A wind advisory issued for Maui County overnight expired this morning.

The trades will focus showers over mainly windward areas, forecasters said. While clouds and showers will decrease during the afternoon, showers will remain over the windward side.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers for most isles. Overnight temperatures will dip into lows of 58 to 68 degrees on Oahu.

During the second half of the week, trades are expected to weaken and showers over windward areas will subside.

A small craft advisory covering the channels and waters of all isles, from Kauai to the Big Island, also remains in effect through 6 a.m. Tuesday.