Man, 39, arrested in Waipahu parking lot shooting

Police arrested a 39-year-old man tonight suspected of shooting a 34-year-old man in Waipahu Saturday.

The suspect was arrested 7:10 p.m. tonight in Ewa on suspicion of second-degree murder.

The shooting occurred at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot next to the Jack In The Box restaurant at Tropicana Square.

The victim was taken by private vehicle to the Queen’s Medical Center West and ended up at the Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said he was shot in the abdomen.

No further details were provided on what led to the violence.