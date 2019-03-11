 Man, 39, arrested in Waipahu parking lot shooting
  • Monday, March 11, 2019
  • 74°

Top News

Man, 39, arrested in Waipahu parking lot shooting

By Star-Advertiser staff
March 11, 2019
Updated March 11, 2019 11:08pm

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Police investigate the scene of Saturday’s shooting.

ADVERTISING

Police arrested a 39-year-old man tonight suspected of shooting a 34-year-old man in Waipahu Saturday.

The suspect was arrested 7:10 p.m. tonight in Ewa on suspicion of second-degree murder.

The shooting occurred at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot next to the Jack In The Box restaurant at Tropicana Square.

The victim was taken by private vehicle to the Queen’s Medical Center West and ended up at the Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said he was shot in the abdomen.

No further details were provided on what led to the violence.

PREVIOUS STORY
Deadly plane crash puts dent in Ethiopia’s grand designs
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up