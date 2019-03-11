 Chance the Rapper marries longtime girlfriend
  Monday, March 11, 2019
Chance the Rapper marries longtime girlfriend

Associated Press
March 11, 2019
Updated March 11, 2019 3:05pm

    In this photo, Chance the Rapper, right, and Kirsten Corley appear during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and the San Antonio Spurs in Chicago. The Chicago-based rapper tied the knot with Corley. He posted photos on his Instagram and Twitter accounts today.

LOS ANGELES >> Chance the Rapper tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend in a star-studded ceremony.

The Chicago-based rapper posted several photos of him and Kirsten Corley on his Instagram and Twitter accounts today. He captioned his photos with him sporting a white tuxedo with black pants and her wearing a strapless white dress writing “The Bennetts.”

Reports say the couple married in Newport Beach, California on Saturday.

The 25-year-old rapper, whose real name is Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, shared another photo of him with Kanye West, Dave Chappelle and Kirk Franklin.

Last week, Chance the Rapper posted a story on social media of how he met Corley when he was 9-years-old at his mother’s office party. He called their marriage “destiny.”

The Bennetts

