 Michelle Wie announces engagement on Instagram
  • Monday, March 11, 2019
By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
March 11, 2019
Updated March 11, 2019 11:20am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Michelle Wie tees off on the 11th hole during the first round of the U.S. Women’s Open golf tournament in Shoal Creek, Ala., in 2018. Wie, 29, a Punahou School and Stanford graduate, is a five-time winner on the LPGA Tour.

Michelle Wie announced on Instagram Sunday night that she is engaged to marry Jonnie West, the Golden State Warriors’ director of basketball operations.

The post pictured West, the son of NBA Hall of Famer Jerry West, on one knee presumably proposing to her on what were identified as the Lyon Street Steps in San Francisco.

With the photo, Wie wrote, “My person for life!!!!!!!!”

Wie, 29, a Punahou School and Stanford graduate, is a five-time winner on the LPGA Tour.

West, 30, played basketball at West Virginia, his father’s alma mater. He is in his sixth season with the Warriors and in 2016 was promoted to director of basketball operations.

The pair were apparently introduced to each other by golfer Justin Thomas. The New York Post reported that Thomas had posted on Instagram, “Can definitely say this set up went as well as possible! Happy for you two love birds.”

To which Wie replied, “You should start a matchmaking business.”

In January Wie posted on Instagram that she had been dating West and adding an emoji heart. Then, in February, she posted a Valentine’s Day photo with the notation, “Can’t wait to spend 999 more Valentine Days with you.”

Wie, who has been recovering from hand surgery in October, is expected to play in the Lotte Championship, April 17-20, at Ko Olina.

