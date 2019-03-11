Michelle Wie announces engagement on Instagram

Michelle Wie announced on Instagram Sunday night that she is engaged to marry Jonnie West, the Golden State Warriors director of basketball operations.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Michelle Wie announced on Instagram Sunday night that she is engaged to marry Jonnie West, the Golden State Warriors’ director of basketball operations.

The post pictured West, the son of NBA Hall of Famer Jerry West, on one knee presumably proposing to her on what were identified as the Lyon Street Steps in San Francisco.

With the photo, Wie wrote, “My person for life!!!!!!!!”

Wie, 29, a Punahou School and Stanford graduate, is a five-time winner on the LPGA Tour.

West, 30, played basketball at West Virginia, his father’s alma mater. He is in his sixth season with the Warriors and in 2016 was promoted to director of basketball operations.

The pair were apparently introduced to each other by golfer Justin Thomas. The New York Post reported that Thomas had posted on Instagram, “Can definitely say this set up went as well as possible! Happy for you two love birds.”

To which Wie replied, “You should start a matchmaking business.”

In January Wie posted on Instagram that she had been dating West and adding an emoji heart. Then, in February, she posted a Valentine’s Day photo with the notation, “Can’t wait to spend 999 more Valentine Days with you.”

Wie, who has been recovering from hand surgery in October, is expected to play in the Lotte Championship, April 17-20, at Ko Olina.