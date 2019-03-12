FBI arrests USC water polo coach in Waikiki in college bribery sweep

The FBI in Hawaii arrested Jovan Vavic, a water polo coach at the University of Southern California wanted in connection with a massive college admissions bribery scheme, this morning in Waikiki.

FBI spokesman Jason White confirmed Vavic was arrested at about 6:30 a.m. in Waikiki today without incident. Vavic is expected to appear in court at 1 p.m.

Federal agents have arrested dozens of individuals involved in a nationwide conspiracy that facilitated cheating on college entrance exams and the admission of students to elite universities as purported athletic recruits in multiple states. They were charged in documents unsealed today in federal court in Boston.

Athletic coaches from Yale, Stanford, USC, Wake Forest and Georgetown, and Hollywood stars Felicity Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, among others, are implicated, as well as parents and exam administrators.

Vavic is charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering.