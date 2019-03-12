 Woman picks matching numbers 30 times to win lottery game
Associated Press
  • Video courtesy WHSV - Harrisonburg, Va.

    There's good luck, and then there's great luck. A woman from Richmond hit the Virginia lottery 30 times in a single drawing.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    This Feb. 14 photo provided by Virginia Lottery shows Debrorah Brown holding up a check after winning the Pick 4 in Richmond, Va. Brown says she purchased 20 Pick 4 tickets with the numbers 1-0-3-1 after seeing those numbers “a couple of times during the day.” She then bought 10 more because she was really feeling it. The number combination won the Feb. 11 drawing and each ticket was worth $5,000.

RICHMOND, Va. >> A Virginia woman parlayed a feeling to purchase 30 lottery tickets with the same numbers to win $150,000.

Deborah Brown says she purchased 20 Pick 4 tickets with the numbers 1-0-3-1 after seeing those numbers “a couple of times during the day.” She then bought 10 more because she was really feeling it.

The number combination won the Feb. 11 drawing and each ticket was worth $5,000.

Brown says she “nearly had a heart attack.”

She’s considering using the multiple prizes for home renovations.

