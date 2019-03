SHARE















TODAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Damien vs. Maryknoll at CORP 2; St. Francis at Mid-Pacific; Saint Louis vs. Punahou at Goeas Field; Kamehameha at ‘Iolani; Hanalani vs. Pac-Five at CORP 1; games start at 3:30 p.m.

GOLF

ILH Varsity I: 7 a.m., at Hawaii Prince Golf Club.

SOFTBALL

College: Utah at Hawaii, 6 p.m., at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

PacWest: Dominican at Hawaii Hilo (DH), noon; Holy Names vs. Chaminade (DH), 3:30 p.m., at Central Oahu Regional Park.

ILH: Pac-Five vs. Sacred Hearts, 4 p.m., at Ala Wai Field 2.

OIA East: Roosevelt at Kailua; Castle at Kaiser; Kaimuki at Kalani; games start at

3 p.m.

OIA West: Campbell at Pearl City; Waianae at Mililani; Aiea at Kapolei; games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Waialua at Farrington; Anuenue at Waipahu; Kahuku at Kalaheo; Nanakuli at McKinley; games start at 3 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH girls: Hawaii Baptist at Kamehameha, 4 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Punahou, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division I boys: ‘Iolani at Maryknoll,

6 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 6:15 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist at Punahou, 6:15 p.m.

ILH Division II boys: University at Damien, 5 p.m.; St. Francis at Saint Louis, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division III boys: Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.

OIA West boys: Aiea at Kapolei; Nanakuli at Campbell; Pearl City at Leilehua; Radford at Waianae; Waialua at Waipahu. JV at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

WATER POLO

ILH Division I girls: Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 5 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.

Wednesday

BASEBALL

OIA East: Castle vs. Kalani at Kahala Field; Farrington at Kaiser; Roosevelt at Moanalua. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Aiea at Mililani; Kapolei at Waianae; Leilehua at Pearl City. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kahuku at Kaimuki; Kalaheo at Waipahu; McKinley at Nanakuli; Radford at Waialua. Games start at 3 p.m.

GOLF

ILH JV/Varsity II: 9:30 a.m. at Turtle Bay Fazio Course.

SOFTBALL

College: Bank of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Classic—Southern Illinois-Edwardsville vs. Alabama, 1 p.m.; Niagara vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, 3:30 p.m.; Niagara vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

PacWest: Dominican at Hawaii Hilo (doubleheader), noon.

TENNIS

ILH girls: Island Pacific vs. St. Andrew’s,

4 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon courts; Hawaii Baptist at Mid-Pacific, 4:15 p.m.; Maryknoll at Punahou, 4:30 p.m.; Le Jardin at ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m.

OIA: Aiea at Waianae; Campbell at Pearl City; Kahuku at Castle; Kailua at Kaiser; Leilehua at Mililani; McKinley at Kalani; Moanalua at Kalaheo; Radford at Kapolei; Waipahu at Waialua. Matches start at

1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Varsity II boys: Saint Louis at Punahou, 5 p.m.

OIA East boys: Kahuku at Roosevelt; Kailua at Farrington; Kaiser at Moanalua; Kalani at Castle; McKinley at Kalaheo. JV at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only at 5:30 p.m.: Anuenue at Kaimuki.

WATER POLO

OIA: At CORP: Leilehua vs. Waipahu, 3:30 p.m.; Moanalua vs. McKinley, 4:35 p.m. At Kaimuki: Kalaheo vs. Kahuku,

3:30 p.m.; Kaiser vs. Roosevelt, 4:35 p.m. At Kalani: Kailua vs. Mililani, 3:30 p.m.; McKinley vs. Pearl City, 4:35 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN

AVCA Poll

Record Pts Prv

1. Long Beach State (16) 17-0 240 1

2. Hawaii 15-0 224 2

3. UC Santa Barbara 15-3 199 4

4. UCLA 16-4 188 5

5. UC Irvine 14-5 180 3

6. Pepperdine 13-5 165 6

7. Lewis 15-4 136 7

8. Stanford 13-7 130 8

9. BYU 9-6 116 10

10. USC 11-7 78 11

11. Loyola-Chicage 13-6 77 9

12. CSUN 10-8 70 12

13. Purdue Fort Wayne 11-7 50 13

14. George Mason 12-4 38 14

15. Ball State 10-10 15 15

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Princeton 10; Grand Canyon 4

OIA East boys

Varsity

Kaiser def. Roosevelt 21-19, 21-17.

Kalani def. Kaimuki 14-25, 26-24, 15-10.

Kahuku def. Kailua 25-19, 27-26.

Kalaheo def. Castle 27-26, 26-24.

Junior varsity

Kaiser def. Roosevelt 25-18, 25-22.

Kahuku def. Kailua (21-12, 21-18.

Castle def. Kalaheo 21-9, 23-21.

ILH

Boys, Div. III

Hawaiian Mission def. Lanakila Baptist

25-22, 21-25, 25-20.