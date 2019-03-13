Grounded Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 planes are small percentage of Hawaii’s air capacity

Todays FAA requirement for all U.S. airlines to ground its Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 planes will affect Hawaiis North America air capacity, but not by that much.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Today’s FAA requirement for all U.S. airlines to ground its Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 planes will affect Hawaii’s North America air capacity, but not by that much.

Currently only Air Canada, West Jet and United fly the new 737 Max 8 or Max 9 planes into Hawaii averaging about 11 flights daily or only about 4 percent of the state’s North American air seat capacity. While some travelers may be inconvenienced its more likely that most will be absorbed on other planes since Hawaii’s aircraft typically aren’t running 100 percent full.

The 737 Max 8 and Max 9 planes have come under intense scrutiny since Ethiopian Airlines’ accident last Sunday. The FAA said that a team is in Ethiopia assisting the National Transportation Safety Board as parties to the investigation of the Flight 302 accident.

FAA said today’s decision to ground Max 8 and Max 9 planes is the result of “new evidence collected at the site and analyzed today” together with “newly refined satellite data” available to FAA this morning.

The FAA said that the grounding will remain in effect “pending further investigation, including examination of information from the aircraft’s flight data recorders and cockpit voice recorders.”

The grounding is not likely to interfere with Southwest Airlines’ long-anticipated launch of Hawaii service Sunday. Southwest Airlines only has 34 737 Max 8 jets in scheduled service — accounting for less than five percent of the carriers daily flights — and they haven’t yet been placed on the Hawaii schedule.

“During our 48-year history, Southwest has continuously demonstrated our commitment to safety,” said Gary Kelly, Southwest’s Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. “We sincerely appreciate the trust our customers and employees place in our airline every day, and the Southwest team is working diligently to minimize disruptions to our customers’ travel plans.”

It’s still too soon to determine if the grounding would impact any of Southwest’s future Hawaii opportunities. Southwest has said that it eventually planned to replace the 737-800 in Hawaii with the more fuel efficient 737 Max 8 planes, which would offer a longer flight range and potentially open new routes.

Southwest currently has 34 of the 737 Max 8 planes in its fleet and at year-end had 219 firm orders for Max 8s from Boeing, Southwest spokesman Brad Hawkins said.

Southwest said it remains confident in the Max 8 after completing more than 88,000 flight hours accrued over 41,000 flights. But the carrier said that it “supports the actions of the FAA and other regulatory agencies and governments across the globe that have asked for further review of the data – including information from the flight data recorder – related to the recent accident involving the MAX 8.”