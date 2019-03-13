University of Hawaii students conduct ‘educational flash mob’ to protest Thirty Meter Telescope

About 40 University of Hawaii at Manoa students rallied this morning on campus to protest the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope atop Mauna Kea.

Opponents of the $1.4 billion project proclaimed today as “Mauna Kea Awareness Day” with anti-TMT demonstrations at universities in Hawaii and across California.

A group of UH students conducted a flash mob by surrounding the pathway along McCarthy Mall as students walked by. Protesters handed out “See You on the Mauna” flyers to students passing by and held signs proclaiming “Mauna Kea Needs You” and “Lassner, Stop TMT Now!” They also gathered signatures for a petition.

UH senior Kaipu Baker, 21, participated in the demonstration to bring awareness to the issue.

“This was more like an educational flash mob,” he said. “What we did was we read a statement presenting some of the facts and information, bringing awareness, inviting people in to learn more about the project.”

The group planned a similar protest at the busy Campus Center during lunchtime and sign-wave later in the day. Opponents protest building the project atop Mauna Kea, which they say will desecrate the sacred grounds.

TMT officials have been pursuing the construction of the telescope atop Mauna Kea since 2006. “TMT will likely revolutionize our understanding of the universe,” according to the website.

“The University of Hawai’i supports the free speech rights of all its students. It is a cornerstone of higher education,” said Dan Meisenzahl, UH spokesman.