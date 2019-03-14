Coastal flooding possible due to giant surf Sunday

Strong northerly winds this weekend are expected to send a large swell to the north-northwest of the Hawaiian Islands.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Strong northerly winds this weekend are expected to send a large swell to the north-northwest of the Hawaiian Islands.

Winds are approaching within 500 nautical miles (~575 miles) of the state, the National Weather Service reports.

“Surf is expected to rapidly build early Sunday morning, peak Sunday evening into Sunday night at giant levels and steadily decrease Monday into Tuesday,” weather officials said.

Overwash is likely for low-lying coastal areas and roadways from Sunday through Monday.

Weather officials said significant beach erosion can be expected and strong harbor surges may cause damage to boats and infrastructure along north and west facing coastlines and harbors.