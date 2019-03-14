 Coastal flooding possible due to giant surf Sunday
  • Thursday, March 14, 2019
  • 83°

Top News

Coastal flooding possible due to giant surf Sunday

By Star-Advertiser staff
March 14, 2019
Updated March 14, 2019 4:00pm
ADVERTISING

Strong northerly winds this weekend are expected to send a large swell to the north-northwest of the Hawaiian Islands.

Winds are approaching within 500 nautical miles (~575 miles) of the state, the National Weather Service reports.

“Surf is expected to rapidly build early Sunday morning, peak Sunday evening into Sunday night at giant levels and steadily decrease Monday into Tuesday,” weather officials said.

Overwash is likely for low-lying coastal areas and roadways from Sunday through Monday.

Weather officials said significant beach erosion can be expected and strong harbor surges may cause damage to boats and infrastructure along north and west facing coastlines and harbors.

PREVIOUS STORY
Oahu MMA athlete pleads no contest to assaulting fighter wife
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up