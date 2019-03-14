Several weeks of Kapiolani roadwork planned

Drivers may want to avoid a busy stretch of Kapiolani Boulevard from Ward to University avenues as roadwork begins next week through early May.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Drivers may want to avoid a busy stretch of Kapiolani Boulevard from Ward to University avenues as roadwork begins next week through early May.

Pavement resurfacing has been scheduled beginning Tuesday, and the city anticipates the work won’t be finished until about May 10. The work will take place Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and use alternate routes while crews are working,” the city’s Department of Facilities Maintenance said in a press release. “Please allow for extra travel time and abide by posted traffic signs if travel through the area is required.”

The resurfacing is part of the city’s push to “temporarily rehabilitate” streets in urban Honolulu, with the repaving of more than 2,000 of 3,517 lane miles. Most of the work has occurred on neighborhood streets so far, and the focus is now turning to the downtown area. The city considers what it describes as first aid road repairs a prelude to more comprehensive repaving.

For more information, contact the Department of Facility Maintenance at 768-3600.