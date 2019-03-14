 Arkansas house featured in TV sitcom ‘Designing Women’ sold
  • Thursday, March 14, 2019
  • 83°

News

Arkansas house featured in TV sitcom ‘Designing Women’ sold

Associated Press
March 14, 2019
Updated March 14, 2019 12:47pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2002

    This photo shows the exterior of Villa Marre near downtown Little Rock, Ark. The house, built in the 1880s and portrayed as the Georgia workplace for the TV sitcom “Designing Women,” has been sold to an attorney. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported today that Villa Marre in Little Rock was purchased by Steve Harrelson.

ADVERTISING

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. >> An Arkansas house built in the 1880s and portrayed as the Georgia workplace for the TV sitcom “Designing Women” has been sold to an attorney.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported today that Villa Marre in downtown Little Rock was purchased by Steve Harrelson.

“Designing Women” went on the air in 1986 and ran for seven seasons, featuring Delta Burke, Dixie Carter, Annie Potts, Jean Smart and Meshach Taylor. The exterior of the house was presented as being in Atlanta.

Harrelson, who’s a former Arkansas legislator, says he bought the home for $463,500 and will live in it. He’ll also still allow Villa Marre to be used for weddings, receptions and tours.

The residence was on the market since 2016. Details weren’t immediately available on the seller.

PREVIOUS STORY
Crematorium in Germany goes up in flames, bodies survive
NEXT STORY
Deportation looms for convicted ‘Real Housewives’ husband
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up