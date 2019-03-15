 Fire investigators could not determine cause of Nanakuli townhouse fire
  • Friday, March 15, 2019
Fire investigators could not determine cause of Nanakuli townhouse fire

By Star-Advertiser staff
March 15, 2019
Updated March 15, 2019 6:05pm

    A man, two women and two infants smelled smoke and escaped safely.

Honolulu Fire Department investigators could not determine the cause of a Nanakuli townhouse fire on Thursday morning.

They have completed their investigation, and the cause has been classified as undetermined due to the extensive amount of damage, HFD said in a news release today.

The fire caused an estimated $270,000 structural damage to unit 5 , one of six units at 87-2142 Helelua Place, and $30,000 to its contents.

A man, two women and two infants smelled smoke and escaped safely.

When firefighters arrived four minutes after the first alarm, they found smoke and flames coming from the lower rear portion of unit 5, HFD said.

