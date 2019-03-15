H-3’s Likelike offramp to close Saturday morning for maintenance

State transportation officials said the Likelike Highway offramp, or Exit 9, from the H-3 freeway going Kaneohe-bound, is scheduled for closure Saturday morning for electrical maintenance work.

The offramp will be closed from 6 to 10 a.m. Saturday.

Additionally, a right lane on Kaneohe-bound H-3 will also be closed, between the Hospital Rock Tunnel and Likelike Highway offramp.

Motorists traveling on the H-3 may access Kaneohe via the Kamehameha Highway offramp (Exit 11).

Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the closure. Special duty police will be on-site to assist with traffic control. Emergency vehicles, first responders and TheBus have been notified and will be allowed through the work zone.

Motorists are advised to allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations.