 North King Street bridge repair in Chinatown begins Monday
  Friday, March 15, 2019
North King Street bridge repair in Chinatown begins Monday

By Star-Advertiser staff
March 15, 2019
Updated March 15, 2019 1:37pm

    The North King Street bridge repair in Chinatown begins Monday.

Honolulu officials said several months of rehabilitation work on the North King Street Bridge No. 1 in Chinatown is scheduled to begin Monday.

Work hours for the bridge at North King and River streets will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, excluding holidays. Work is expected to be completed Nov. 21.

In addition to the installation of a new, reinforced concrete deck and beams on the bridge, crews will do reinforcement spall repair, replace the pavement and add vehicle detector loops.

Motorists are advised to anticipate delays due to lane closures and allow extra travel time while driving through the work area.

Questions or concerns about the project can be directed to the Triton Marine Construction Corporation at 488-0854.

