Police identify Kauai visitor who died from head injuries at Ho‘opi‘i Falls

A 52-year-old Georgia man died after he jumped into the water at Hoopii Falls in Kapaa on Thursday.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

A 52-year-old Georgia man died after he jumped into the water at Ho‘opi‘i Falls in Kapaa on Thursday.

Kauai police identified the man as John Daniel St. John.

At about 2:10 p.m., St. John was with his friends at the falls when he jumped off rocks into the water and became unresponsive. Police said friends pulled him out of the water, called 911 and began administering CPR.

Firefighters and medics arrived at the scene and found him approximately 100 feet downstream from the falls with head injuries.

Police said medics administered CPR to no avail. He was airlifted to Lihue Airport and transported to Wilcox Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death. Police said foul play is not suspected at this time.