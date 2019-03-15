 Police identify Kauai visitor who died from head injuries at Ho‘opi‘i Falls
  • Friday, March 15, 2019
Police identify Kauai visitor who died from head injuries at Ho‘opi‘i Falls

By Star-Advertiser staff
March 15, 2019
Updated March 15, 2019 10:12pm

    Kauai police identified a Kauai visitor who died from head injuries at Ho‘opi‘i Falls.

A 52-year-old Georgia man died after he jumped into the water at Ho‘opi‘i Falls in Kapaa on Thursday.

Kauai police identified the man as John Daniel St. John.

At about 2:10 p.m., St. John was with his friends at the falls when he jumped off rocks into the water and became unresponsive. Police said friends pulled him out of the water, called 911 and began administering CPR.

Firefighters and medics arrived at the scene and found him approximately 100 feet downstream from the falls with head injuries.

Police said medics administered CPR to no avail. He was airlifted to Lihue Airport and transported to Wilcox Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death. Police said foul play is not suspected at this time.

