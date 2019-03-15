 CSU Bakersfield holds on to even baseball series against Hawaii
  • Friday, March 15, 2019
  • 75°

Sports Breaking| Top News

CSU Bakersfield holds on to even baseball series against Hawaii

By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
March 15, 2019
Updated March 15, 2019 9:50pm

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii pitcher Jeremy Wu-Yelland works against Cal State Bakersfield during the first inning.

ADVERTISING

Ryan Koch cleared the bases with a three-run double in the fifth inning and CSU Bakersfield survived another late-inning Hawaii comeback attempt in an 8-4 baseball victory tonight at Les Murakami Stadium.

Roadrunners starter Darius Vines (3-1) worked a season-high seven innings and struck out eight to earn the win for CSU Bakersfield (10-10), which has won eight of its last 10.

Hawaii (9-9), which won its fifth game of the season when trailing after seven innings in the series opener on Thursday, was down 6-2 in the bottom of the eighth when it started the inning with a walk and a single.

Shortstop Maaki Yamazaki’s grounder to second brought in one run and Alex Baeza tripled off the wall in right to cut the deficit to 6-4.

After an Ethan Lopez walk, reliever Kenny Johnson got Brennen Hancock to hit into a fielder’s choice at second.

Redshirt sophomore Carter Loewen threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of starter Jeremy Wu-Yelland (1-1), who allowed six runs on four hits with four walks and a hit batter to take the loss.

Bakersfield added two unearned runs in the top of the ninth.

Left-hander Dominic DeMiero (1-0, 2.38 ERA) will attempt to give UH the series lead in Game 3 on Saturday at 6:35.

PREVIOUS STORY
Ward Avenue reopens after bicyclist is hit
NEXT STORY
In wake of shooting, New Zealanders show kindness to Muslims
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up