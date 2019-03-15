 UH basketball won’t pursue CIT postseason berth
  • Friday, March 15, 2019
  • 82°

Sports Breaking| Top News

UH basketball won’t pursue CIT postseason berth

By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
March 15, 2019
Updated March 15, 2019 12:40pm

  • Hawaii forward Jack Purchase reacts to the team’s loss to Long Beach State during an NCAA college basketball game at the Big West men’s tournament in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, March 14, 2019. Long Beach won 68-66. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

ADVERTISING

ANAHEIM, CALIF. >> The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team will not pursue a berth in the Collegeinsider.com Postseason Tournament (CIT), UH athletic director David Matlin confirmed to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser today.

Matlin said the length of the season, which began with a series of exhibition games in Australia in August, and the Rainbow Warriors’ overall health were contributing factors in the decision.

There had been informal discussions, but not involved financial possibilities.

The players were notified of the decision during a meeting this morning.

The ’Bows lost to Long Beach State, 68-66, in Thursday’s opening round of the Big West Tournament at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

The ’Bows end the season with an 18-13 record.

PREVIOUS STORY
New Zealand mosque attacks spark outrage, fuel concern over Islamophobia
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up