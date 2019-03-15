UH basketball won’t pursue CIT postseason berth

ANAHEIM, CALIF. >> The University of Hawaii mens basketball team will not pursue a berth in the Collegeinsider.com Postseason Tournament (CIT), UH athletic director David Matlin confirmed to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser today.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

ANAHEIM, CALIF. >> The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team will not pursue a berth in the Collegeinsider.com Postseason Tournament (CIT), UH athletic director David Matlin confirmed to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser today.

Matlin said the length of the season, which began with a series of exhibition games in Australia in August, and the Rainbow Warriors’ overall health were contributing factors in the decision.

There had been informal discussions, but not involved financial possibilities.

The players were notified of the decision during a meeting this morning.

The ’Bows lost to Long Beach State, 68-66, in Thursday’s opening round of the Big West Tournament at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

The ’Bows end the season with an 18-13 record.