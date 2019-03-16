 Man in serious condition from shark bite while swimming Kaiwi Channel
  • Saturday, March 16, 2019
  • 63°

Top News

Man in serious condition from shark bite while swimming Kaiwi Channel

By Star-Advertiser staff
March 16, 2019
Updated March 16, 2019 7:52am

  • COURTESY GOOGLE MAPS

    A Google map location of the Kaiwi Channel between Oahu and Molokai.

ADVERTISING

A 58-year-old man is in serious, but stable condition this morning following a shark attack while swimming in the Kaiwi Channel, also known as Molokai Channel.

The man was reportedly swimming between the west coast of Molokai and east coast of Oahu for about nine hours when a shark bit him in the abdomen, according to a Honolulu Emergency Medical Services report submitted at 6:33 a.m. today.

He was brought to the Hawaii Kai boat ramp, where paramedics performed advanced pre-hospital trauma life support on him. He was then transported to a hospital in serious, but stable condition.

A Coast Guard spokesman told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser they received a similar call Friday night in Hawaii Kai, but did not have further details about the incident.

It was unclear whether the incident occurred Friday or early this morning, and who discovered the man before bringing him to the Hawaii Kai boat ramp.

To date, at least five relay teams and 67 solo swimmers have successfully crossed the Kaiwi Channel between Molokai and Oahu, according to the Kaiwi Channel Association. The association sponsors the Kaiwi Channel Swim Race.

Swimming legend Keo Nakama was the first verified person to swim the 27-mile Kaiwi Channel in 1961.

PREVIOUS STORY
This man ran toward gunman who advanced on New Zealand mosque
Comments (2)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up