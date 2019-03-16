No. 2 Hawaii volleyball scores another sweep

Junior opposite Rado Parapunov put down 17 kills and No. 2 Hawaii ran its NCAA-record consecutive sets-won to 51 with a 25-16, 25-17, 25-18 sweep of No. 12 Cal State Northridge in tonights Big West volleyball match at the Stan Sheriff Center.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Junior opposite Rado Parapunov put down 17 kills and No. 2 Hawaii ran its NCAA-record consecutive sets-won to 51 with a 25-16, 25-17, 25-18 sweep of No. 12 Cal State Northridge in tonight’s Big West volleyball match at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Senior middle Dalton Solbrig added 10 kills without an error, hitting a career-high .909, and hitter Stijn van Tilburg and junior hitter Colton Cowell each had nine eight kills for the Rainbow Warriors (17-0, 4-0 Big West).

The Matadors (10-10, 0-4) were led by senior hitter Dimitar Kalchev’s nine kills. It was the sixth consecutive loss by CSUN in Honolulu dating back to 2015.