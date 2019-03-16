 No. 2 Hawaii volleyball scores another sweep
  • Saturday, March 16, 2019
  • 74°

Sports Breaking| Top News

No. 2 Hawaii volleyball scores another sweep

By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
March 16, 2019
Updated March 16, 2019 9:20pm

  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Hawaii setter Joe Worsley, middle blocker Patrick Gasman and outside hitter Stijn Van Tilburg blocked an attempt from CSUN outside hitter Ksawery Tomsia in the first set.

ADVERTISING

Junior opposite Rado Parapunov put down 17 kills and No. 2 Hawaii ran its NCAA-record consecutive sets-won to 51 with a 25-16, 25-17, 25-18 sweep of No. 12 Cal State Northridge in tonight’s Big West volleyball match at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Senior middle Dalton Solbrig added 10 kills without an error, hitting a career-high .909, and hitter Stijn van Tilburg and junior hitter Colton Cowell each had nine eight kills for the Rainbow Warriors (17-0, 4-0 Big West).

The Matadors (10-10, 0-4) were led by senior hitter Dimitar Kalchev’s nine kills. It was the sixth consecutive loss by CSUN in Honolulu dating back to 2015.

PREVIOUS STORY
Irish pride, and dash of politics, at St Patrick’s Parade
NEXT STORY
New Zealand digs graves as mosque massacre toll rises to 50
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up