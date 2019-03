Honolulu police are looking for the suspect in a shooting in Kapalama that left a man with two gunshot wounds in the leg.

They said the shooting happened between 3:30 and 3:35 p.m. Sunday at a Waiakamilo Road address. One adult male shot another adult male then fled. A relative transported the shooting victim to the hospital where he was in stable condition.

Police said the shooting victim and suspect are acquaintances.