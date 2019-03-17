 No. 6 Hawaii beach volleyball sweeps Nebraska
  • Sunday, March 17, 2019
No. 6 Hawaii beach volleyball sweeps Nebraska

By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
March 17, 2019
Updated March 17, 2019 12:16pm

    The SandBows grouped up at Queen’s Beach today.

The sixth-ranked Hawaii beach volleyball team swept Nebraska in today’s first semifinal of the Heineken Hawaii Invitational at Queen’s Beach, the 5-0 victory moving the Rainbow Wahine into the championship match at 1:30 p.m. this afternoon.

It was the fourth consecutive win for the SandBows (8-4) who only dropped one set to the Cornhuskers (10-5). The No. 5 flight of Ashley Stevens-Sofia Russo rallied to defeat Megan Miller-Callie Swarzenback 17-21, 21-7, 15-12 to secure the sweep.

In today’s second semifinal, No. 11 Cal (9-2) was to meet Boise State (5-4). The winner moves on to play Hawaii and the loser plays Nebraska for third place at noon.

