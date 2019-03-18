 Hawaii island police seek suspect in fatal early-morning shooting in Puna
  • Monday, March 18, 2019
  • 79°

Top News

Hawaii island police seek suspect in fatal early-morning shooting in Puna

By Star-Advertiser staff
March 18, 2019
Updated March 18, 2019 2:13pm
ADVERTISING

Hawaii island police opened a murder investigation today after responding to an early-morning report of a man with a gunshot wound lying in the driveway of a Plumeria Street residence in Puna.

Patrol officers arrived at the Fern Acres subdivision at about 12:30 a.m. and found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound. He has been identified as Joshua John Santos, 38, of Puna, according to a Hawaii Police Department news release.

Detectives with the police department’s Area I Criminal Investigation Section opened a second-degree murder investigation and had no suspects as of this afternoon.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Detective Kelly Moniz at (808) 961-2385 or e-mail Kelly.moniz@hawaiicounty.gov, or call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

PREVIOUS STORY
Alan Krueger, noted economist who served Obama and Clinton, has died
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up