Hawaii island police seek suspect in fatal early-morning shooting in Puna

Hawaii island police opened a murder investigation today after responding to an early-morning report of a man with a gunshot wound lying in the driveway of a Plumeria Street residence in Puna.

Patrol officers arrived at the Fern Acres subdivision at about 12:30 a.m. and found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound. He has been identified as Joshua John Santos, 38, of Puna, according to a Hawaii Police Department news release.

Detectives with the police department’s Area I Criminal Investigation Section opened a second-degree murder investigation and had no suspects as of this afternoon.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Detective Kelly Moniz at (808) 961-2385 or e-mail Kelly.moniz@hawaiicounty.gov, or call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.