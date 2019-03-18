Police search for suspected Kapolei Home Depot shoplifter

Honolulu police are asking for the publics help in identifying a man who allegedly stole items from Home Depot in Kapolei.

Police said the suspect entered the store at 4600 Kapolei Parkway at about 7 p.m. on Jan. 25. He selected merchandise and allegedly exited the establishment via an emergency exit without paying for the items.

A surveillance camera captured images of the man who was wearing a blue shirt, shorts and light-colored sneakers at the time.

Anyone with information on the theft suspect’s identity is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.