 Police search for suspected Kapolei Home Depot shoplifter
  • Monday, March 18, 2019
By Star-Advertiser staff
March 18, 2019
Updated March 18, 2019 9:15am

  • COURTESY HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT

    A surveillance camera captured images of a man who allegedly stole items from Home Depot in Kapolei on Jan. 25.

Honolulu police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly stole items from Home Depot in Kapolei.

Police said the suspect entered the store at 4600 Kapolei Parkway at about 7 p.m. on Jan. 25. He selected merchandise and allegedly exited the establishment via an emergency exit without paying for the items.

A surveillance camera captured images of the man who was wearing a blue shirt, shorts and light-colored sneakers at the time.

Anyone with information on the theft suspect’s identity is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

