Man, 59, dies after being found unresponsive in Waianae homeless camp

A 59-year-old homeless man who was found unresponsive in a Waianae homeless encampment on Friday died early this morning.
He was taken to an area hospital in serious condition after being found, and his condition deteriorated until his death at 2:30 a.m.
There were no suspicious circumstances or foul play, according to police.
Police did not provide a specific location for the homeless encampment.
