Medical examiner identifies body of man found in Kailua

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the body of a man found in Kailua Wednesday as Benjamin Awong, 38.

The cause of death is pending.

Police said a pair of hunters discovered the body of a man later identified as Awong near Aleka Place and Old Kalanianaole Road in Kailua at about 1:06 p.m.

He was found on the side of a mountain off a dirt trail in the Norfolk subdivision.

Police classified the case as a homicide after they determined injuries to Awong were suspicious.

The murder investigation is ongoing.