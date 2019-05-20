Medical examiner identifies body of man found in Kailua

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the body of a man found in Kailua Wednesday as Benjamin Awong, 38.
The cause of death is pending.
Police said a pair of hunters discovered the body of a man later identified as Awong near Aleka Place and Old Kalanianaole Road in Kailua at about 1:06 p.m.
He was found on the side of a mountain off a dirt trail in the Norfolk subdivision.
Police classified the case as a homicide after they determined injuries to Awong were suspicious.
The murder investigation is ongoing.
