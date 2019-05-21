American Airlines cuts bag fees for some sports, music gear

FORT WORTH, Texas >> American Airlines says it’s cutting the cost of checking oversized sporting gear and musical instruments on flights.
American said today that it eliminated the extra oversize charge for those items and instead will charge regular bag fees, which are lower.
Before the change, a passenger who checked a big item like a surfboard or snowboard on a domestic flight would pay $150.
The airline says that will now cost $30, the fee for checking one bag.
Travelers will still be charged $150 for some items including antlers and scuba tanks, and extra fees also apply to gear weighing more than 50 pounds.
American says it’s tweaking fees after hearing from customers and employees.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.