Fisher Hawaii closes for day following ‘technical difficulties’

Fisher Hawaii temporarily closed its three Oahu stores for most of the day today due to “technical difficulties.”
A manager for the office products’ Kakaako warehouse said the company started having “computer issues” and were unable to ring up items or keep track of inventory. Besides Kakaako, Fisher has a downtown location at Fort Street Mall and a store in Mapunapuna.
The business hopes to reopen on Thursday.
